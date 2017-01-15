Aaron Rodgers’ father confirms QB does not speak with family

The strained relationship between Aaron Rodgers and his family became national news when the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s younger brother Jordan spoke about it on “The Bachelorette” several months ago, and now Rodgers’ father is addressing the elephant in the room.

In a feature on Rodgers from Karen Crouse of the New York Times, Rodgers’ father Ed confirmed that Aaron does not speak with members of his family. Ed said he finds it “weird” that the family drama became a national story, but he implied that things changed when Rodgers became famous.

“Fame can change things,” Ed said.

Back in November, a story that was published by Bleacher Report claimed Rodgers has not spoken with his immediate family in two years. Ed said the information in that story was accurate and even conceded it is “good to have it all come out,” though he said he would not have chosen to make a private matter public.

It’s somewhat surprising that Rodgers’ father confirmed the accuracy of the Bleacher Report story, as some of the information paints the former NFL MVP in a very negative light. You can read more of it here.

Ed said it is “hard to tell sometimes” if the tension is subsiding, though it sure doesn’t sound like it. There has been some speculation that Rodgers’ relationship with his brother and parents went south when he started dating actress Olivia Munn a few years back.

