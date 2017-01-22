Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Olivia Munn has Packers tradition

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Olivia Munn has developed a tradition of sorts on social media recently during the Packers’ winning streak.

Green Bay was once 4-6, at which point Rodgers was struggling and there were questions about what was wrong with him. Many pointed the finger at Munn, saying the girlfriend was a bad influence and the reason for his struggles. Well Rodgers has proved everybody wrong.

The former NFL MVP has caught fire and thrown for 24 touchdowns and just one interception over the team’s last nine games. They’ve won eight in a row.

After some of the recent wins, Olivia Munn has posted an image along with green and yellow hearts to reflect the Packers’ colors.

Here’s her tweet after the Packers somehow beat the Dallas Cowboys last weekend:

She posted this two weeks before that after the win over the Lions:

#Repost @packers ・・・ Leader of the Pack. #NFCNorthChamps #GoPackGo A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

She also sent this tweet after the Packers beat the Lions to clinch the NFC North. Her tweet references her boyfriend’s comments earlier in the season saying that Green Bay would need to run the table, which is exactly what they did.

And here’s what Munn posted after the Packers beat the Bears:

Maybe the social media activity will make Packers fans warm up to Munn, whom they previously held a contentious attitude against. Green Bay fans better hope to see some more green and yellow hearts on Sunday.