Aaron Rodgers dealing with illness ahead of NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers have a bug going through their locker room, and it has infected their quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers said Friday that he’s feeling under the weather ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron Rodgers is sick. "Rest, fluids, all that stuff. We'll be OK. Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. We'll deal with it." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 20, 2017

As Rodgers noted, several players, including Jordy Nelson, were also afflicted with the illness during the week. There is no chance that it’s going to keep him out of the game, and it doesn’t sound like something severe, but it’s certainly not what Rodgers would have preferred to be dealing with at this juncture.

The big concern for the Packers quarterback likely won’t be the illness. It will be how many of his top receivers he has available to him in Atlanta on Sunday.