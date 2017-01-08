Aaron Rodgers interrupts Giants’ warmup drills in pregame (Video)

Did Aaron Rodgers do something to intentionally annoy a few opponents before the Green Bay Packers took on the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday? We’ll probably never know.

When Rodgers emerged from the locker room in pregame warmups to examine the field conditions, he walked directly into some wide receiver drills that the Giants were going through. Here’s a video:

Whoops. Aaron Rodgers almost walks right through the Giants WR drill. #packers #giants A video posted by Jordan Raanan (@jordanraananespn) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

That seemed innocent enough, but you never know with Rodgers. The former NFL MVP is known for taking subtle swipes at opponents during interviews, and perhaps he caught wind of the tweet Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins sent before the game. We wouldn’t put it past A-Rod to mess with the other team like that.