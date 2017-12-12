Aaron Rodgers says he has been medically cleared to play

Get ready to start celebrating, Packers fans: Aaron Rodgers announced on Instagram Tuesday night that he has been medically cleared to return.

Below is his photo and caption posted to Instagram:

“It’s been a long road from that day to this, but I’m happy to say I’ve been medically cleared to return. Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain” Rodgers wrote as his caption.

Rodgers has been out for nearly two months after breaking his collarbone on a hit against the Minnesota Vikings. He became eligible to return from injured reserve this week and was awaiting medical clearance, which he has received.

Rodgers reportedly has been pushing to play even though his collarbone is not fully healed. His Packers are 7-6 and a game back in the playoff race, so they could certainly use the former MVP. But the Packers have to worry about a potential Tony Romo situation as Romo once re-broke his collarbone after returning in the same season.

Green Bay’s next game is at Carolina on Sunday. They then host the Vikings and visit the Lions to end the regular season.