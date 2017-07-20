Aaron Rodgers defends Mike McCarthy against criticism

Aaron Rodgers is defending his head coach against criticism from outsiders. Well, in this case, a specific outsider.

Greg Jennings, who played from the Packers from 2006-2012, has been critical of the team since his departure. His most recent comments were aimed at Mike McCarthy.

“If we had a lead, our issue wasn’t the defense, our issue was Mike McCarthy,” Jennings said on FS1’s “Undisputed” last week. “He would cuff us. When you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat, they don’t relax.”

Rodgers didn’t even see Jennings’ comments but nevertheless defended his coach to TODAY’S TMJ4’s Lance Allan.

“I’ve made it pretty well known how I feel about Mike,” Rodgers said. “He’s our leader and…we follow his lead and we love Mike. We believe in him, and he believes in us, and so we got his back.”

Jennings was a two-time Pro Bowler before leaving for the rival Vikings. In his first year after leaving Green Bay, Jennings was critical of Rodgers’ leadership and the Packers in general. Rodgers is probably tired of responding to his former wide receiver at this point.