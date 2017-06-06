Aaron Rodgers reportedly still not speaking with family despite breakup

Aaron Rodgers still isn’t speaking with his family despite his split with Olivia Munn, according to one report.

Rodgers’ strained relationship with his family has been a media talking point the past few years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback used to be close with his family, but that changed in the past few years. Many reported that change was due to Rodgers’ relationship with Munn, whom the family apparently deemed to be controlling.

US Weekly says that despite the breakup, Rodgers still hasn’t been in contact with his family. His mother reportedly has reached out to him multiple times but has not heard back.

Rodgers reportedly has been spending a lot of time in LA on weekends, which is not something he previously did very often. Back in late April, Rodgers went on a golfing date in LA with a famous model.

Word got out in early April that Rodgers and Munn had broken up. The two dated for over two years.