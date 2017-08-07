Aaron Rodgers: Packers’ championship window will be ‘open for a while’

Aaron Rodgers is likely well into the second half of his professional football career by now, but the two-time NFL MVP insists he does not feel any added pressure to win another Super Bowl because of it.

In an interview with Peter King of The MMQB, Rodgers said he does not buy into the idea that the Green Bay Packers’ championship window is closing.

“I don’t feel like our window is closing here. I feel like this window is going to be open for a while,” he said. “And in order for some of that stuff to go away, the outside noise, we’re going to have to win another Super Bowl. It would be disappointing if we were only able to win one in my time here. Hopefully we can get one of those done.”

Rodgers had just turned 27 when the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2011, and it was only natural for fans to wonder how many more rings the team could capture with their new star quarterback at the helm. Since then, Green Bay has made the playoffs six straight seasons but not gotten back to the Super Bowl. Some have referred to that as “mediocrity,” but Rodgers strongly disagrees.

“I get asked about it, I got asked about it last week—this idea that the Packers embrace mediocrity,” he said. “I think what we’ve done the last eight years`making the playoffs, there’s only a couple other teams that have ever done that. New England, actually, currently is on the same streak as us, making the playoff for eight straight years. That’s tough to do, especially with the parity of this league and how they pair up division champions each year to play each other in the same conference.

“We’ve sustained success, we just haven’t sustained it on the top level. We haven’t won more than one Super Bowl. We’ve also been to three NFC championship games and none of them at home. So that’s how we look at it. We’ve got to get one of those at home, because we are tough to beat at home.”

It’s tough to know what to expect from the Packers this upcoming season after they went on a late run in 2016, but Rodgers — who recently made some strong comments about his head coach — seems plenty confident. With a schedule that has the potential to be one of the most grueling in the NFL, time will tell if that confidence is enough.