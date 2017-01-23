Aaron Rodgers bemoans Packers’ failure to secure home field in playoffs

The Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs on the road for the third consecutive season, and Aaron Rodgers thinks that’s a factor in their postseason failures.

Rodgers bemoaned the team’s slow start that cost them the opportunity to host more playoff games at home, where Lambeau Field’s advantages are pronounced during winter.

“If this has taught us anything, it’s how important home-field advantage is,” Rodgers said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “We’ve played in three of these games, and they’ve all been on the road, and that’s just making it tough on yourself. Especially when the consequence is coming to a place like this, having to win here.”

The Packers’ home playoff game actually led to opponents doing this, so they definitely benefited from home field. Of course, they also managed to win in Dallas, so it’s not that simple. They just didn’t have the personnel to deal with an elite Atlanta offense.