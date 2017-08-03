Aaron Rodgers records his own interviews so his words can’t be twisted

Aaron Rodgers may come across as one of those athletes who couldn’t care less what the media writes or says about him, but apparently that is very far from the truth.

In a fascinating interview with “The Dan Le Batard Show” on Thursday, Rodgers spoke a lot about the people he trusts in his life. When the conversation steered toward whether or not he trusts the media, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed that he records his own one-on-one interviews so his words can’t be taken out of context.

“I think you have to approach every interview with a clear mind and think about what you want to say and what message you want to get out,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s also important, if you’re worried about getting taken out of context, that you just record your interviews. That’s something I’ve been doing for a while now. It’s important to have that second recording so if someone’s trying to take something you said out of context you can go back and say, ‘No, wait wait…'”

Rodgers said he learned the idea from Natalie Portman, who revealed in an interview a while back that she uses the practice.

“It’s a way, if you’re in a one-on-one situation, where there’s no gray area,” he added. “What you said is what you said, and there’s not a way to take your words and move them around a little bit. Now, without a video, there’s ways things you say might take the tone out of context — if you’re joking or laughing and it doesn’t come off with just words. You can’t do anything about that. But if there’s specific words you do say, there’s no discrepancy there.”

Paranoid, much? When Le Batard joked that Rodgers was going through a lot of effort just to make sure his words aren’t twisted, the two-time NFL MVP noted that all he has to do is push a little button on his iPhone.

Rodgers tries to maintain as much privacy as he can, but that was a lot tougher when he was dating actress Olivia Munn. It also became a challenge when his younger brother opened up about family drama while appearing on a reality TV show, which led to numerous follow-up stories about issues Rodgers has in his personal life.

A lot of what Rodgers said during the interview is true. In the era of social media and the 24/7 news cycle, headlines are constantly sensationalized and quotes are twisted to generate clicks and ratings. But does anyone else record interviews just in case? Rodgers may be alone there — at least in the realm of professional sports.