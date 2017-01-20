Aaron Rodgers cracks ‘size matters’ joke when asked about not fumbling

One of the most underrated plays of last weekend’s playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys was Aaron Rodgers somehow not fumbling when he was leveled by safety Jeff Heath on a blitz with 18 seconds remaining. Rodgers has a very simple explanation for the play.

“Size matters.”

Earlier this week, Rodgers was asked how he hung onto the ball. He simply held his hands up and looked around the room for a few seconds before making the above remark.

Aaron Rodgers' reaction when asked how he held on to the football when Cowboys S Jeff Heath drilled him from behind on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XA4H3Yqlzc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 19, 2017

The Packers were at their own 32-yard line in a 31-31 game when Rodgers was popped. Had he fumbled, the Cowboys could have recovered and had the ball in field goal range with a chance to do what Green Bay did. Instead, Rodgers somehow maintained possession and hit Jared Cook on this incredible play shortly thereafter.

Size matters, indeed.