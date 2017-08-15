Aaron Rodgers, soccer player Marie Margolius reportedly went on date

It has not been all that long since Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke off their relationship, but the Green Bay Packers star appears to be ready to play the field again.

Carlos Greer of Page Six reports that Rodgers was spotted on a date with former Harvard soccer player Marie Margolius in New York Sunday night. The two had dinner at one of the Martignetti brothers’ restaurants in the Upper East Side.

“They arrived at around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date. He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito,” an insider told us. The athletic duo sat close to each other in a quiet booth and feasted on cheeseburgers and monkfish and drank malbec and pinot noir. We’re told they ended the evening by sipping espresso and strolling together down the street.

Margolius, 24, graduated from Harvard and went on to play professional soccer for Ope IF in Sweden. It’s unclear how Rodgers and Margolius, who is originally from Acton, Mass., met.

Rodgers and Munn broke up earlier this year, and there have been rumblings that family drama was the cause. The quarterback was recently linked to Lindsey Vonn because of some social media activity, but Vonn later insisted the two are just friends.