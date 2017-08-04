Adam Gase confirms surgery is an option for Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill may have avoided any new structural damage to his knee when he was injured in practice on Thursday, but the Miami Dolphins have not ruled out the quarterback having surgery.

After Friday’s practice, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said there is no timetable for a decision on what Tannehill will do. He would not, however, dismiss the possibility of surgery.

“(We’re) talking to a lot of people, just making sure we’re getting all the right information, and then we’ll make a decision after that,” Gase said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Everything is on the table right now. We’re going to talk to a lot of people.”

The potential problem for Tannehill is that he chose not to have surgery to repair a partially-torn ACL he suffered late last season. He ended up missing the final four games of the year (including playoffs) and opted for stem cell treatment instead of going under the knife. If Tannehill’s knee is still giving him problems, he may need surgery after all.

For now, Gase says Matt Moore will operate as Miami’s starting QB.

“Right now Matt is our quarterback,” he said. “We’ll see where we go from there because I’ve got to figure what’s going on with Ryan and then we’ll make decisions after that.”

We have already heard one prominent player discussed as a possible Tannehill replacement, but the Dolphins aren’t going to rush to make any decisions. If Tannehill does end up needing surgery, they’ll have to add a quarterback to either play behind Moore or compete for a starting job.