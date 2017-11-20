Adam Gase says Jay Cutler will remain Dolphins starting QB if healthy

Jay Cutler has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol and may be in danger of missing Week 12, but his starting job will apparently be waiting for him if he is able to get clearance.

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that he has no reason to bench Cutler in favor of Matt Moore if Cutler is healthy.

“He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do,” Gase said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There’s no reason for me to say he’s not.”

Gase claimed he had not spoken with Cutler since he left Sunday’s game after taking a hit to the head, which seems unusual. The Dolphins are following NFL protocol by not revealing the extent or severity of Cutler’s injury.

Cutler threw three interceptions before he was knocked out of Sunday’s game, which gives him nine picks in nine games this season. However, Matt Moore hasn’t exactly lit it up when filling in for Cutler. The two are around the same age, so its not as if Miami would be developing a young player at the position.

Cutler and Gase have a history together and Gase is the one who got the quarterback to leave his gig at FOX to join the Dolphins, so that may play a role in the starting QB decision. There has been some talk about Cutler potentially retiring now that he has suffered broken ribs and a concussion this season, and his wife hinted in an Instagram post that she might want to see that happen.