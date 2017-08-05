Ad Unit
Adam Gase confirms mutual interest between Dolphins, Jay Cutler

August 5, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler’s NFL retirement is looking increasingly like a short-lived affair.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed Saturday that Cutler has expressed interest in quarterbacking the team, but there is no deal as of Saturday afternoon.

Any decision will likely wait until Miami has a final word from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who may need season-ending ACLsurgery.

With Tannehill looking likely to be sidelined for a while, it seems like it may only be a matter of time before Cutler ends his retirement to join the Dolphins. That would be Miami’s preference, and we now know that Cutler is ready to do it, too.

