Did Adam Gase call for onside kick to embarrass John Elway?

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase’s onside kick up 33-9 in the fourth quarter on the Denver Broncos raised some eyebrows on Sunday. Now, we have one possible explanation for it.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Monday that there is bad blood between Broncos general manager John Elway and Gase, who was once the team’s highly-touted offensive coordinator. In January of 2015, Gase interviewed for the vacant San Francisco 49ers’ coaching position and impressed enough to get a second interview. He was told that the job would likely be his.

The job ultimately went to Jim Tomsula, and Gase believes that is because Elway privately bad-mouthed him to Trent Baalke, who was the Niners’ general manager at the time.

Gase didn’t complain, as he figured that Elway wanted him to take over the Denver opening, which was available at that time after the firing of John Fox. Gase did interview, but that job ultimately went to Gary Kubiak, sparking a one-sided feud. Gase apparently feels that Elway torpedoed his chances of landing a coaching job for no good reason.

Broncos players were less than impressed with Gase’s decision, but apparently his primary concern was trying to settle that score.