Friday, October 27, 2017

Adam Gase rips Dolphins players for not studying offense

October 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has about had it with his team’s lack of offense.

A day after a 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Gase publicly called out his offensive players during his press conference, saying even his top-level players aren’t doing enough to get better.

Gase came to Miami with a reputation as a good offensive coach, but the Dolphins’ offense has been the repeated subject of his scorn all season. It’s tough to figure out where they’re supposed to go from here.

