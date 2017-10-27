Adam Gase rips Dolphins players for not studying offense

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has about had it with his team’s lack of offense.

A day after a 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Gase publicly called out his offensive players during his press conference, saying even his top-level players aren’t doing enough to get better.

Adam Gase says if you can’t learn his offense “you don’t belong in — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 27, 2017

the NFL.” Says it starts with Dolphins’ best players. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 27, 2017

Gase: There’s an issue when he tries to make corrections after a win. Guys think he’s “just an a—hole.” He says that mindset leads to 40-0. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 27, 2017

Never heard Gase so angry, and so angry with some of his best players. "I'm pissed. I'm tired of this offense being awful." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 27, 2017

Gase came to Miami with a reputation as a good offensive coach, but the Dolphins’ offense has been the repeated subject of his scorn all season. It’s tough to figure out where they’re supposed to go from here.