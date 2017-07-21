Adam Jones suspended one game for violating NFL’s conduct policy

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended for the first game of the 2017 NFL season.

The NFL announced on Friday that the suspension is a result of Jones violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Back in May, the 33-year-old pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business stemming from a January incident. A judge dismissed two other misdemeanor charges, assault and disorderly conduct.

“As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement. “While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct.”

Jones was in January following an incident in which he was accused of pushing a man and poking him in the eye. He went ballistic on the officer who arrested him and cursed at him during the ride to the station. He was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. A felony charge was later added when he allegedly spit on a jail employee.

Jones was also arrested for disorderly conduct in 2013 and accused of punching a woman earlier that year. In 2015, Pacman was involved in an incident at a casino.

Despite the numerous off-field issues, the Bengals continue to support Jones publicly, with team owner Mike Brown recently admitting he may be overly tolerant of the cornerback.