Adam Schefter believes teams have ‘blocked’ Colin Kaepernick workouts

Colin Kaepernick has drawn almost no interest from NFL teams since the offseason began, at least that we know about. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there may have been instances where NFL executives and coaches wanted to give Kaepernick a look but ownership wouldn’t allow it.

In an appearance on “Mike & Mike” Thursday morning, Schefter said he believes some NFL owners have given their teams the red light when they’ve expressed interest in bringing Kaepernick in for a meeting or workout.

“Do I think that certain owners have blocked teams from visits or interest? I do, I do believe that,” Schefter said, as transcribed by David Fucillo of Niners Nation. “And I think that there has been more interest in him from the coaching and front office level than there has been at the ownership level. So it was always going to take a unique opportunity for him to be brought in, in the right place, at the right spot, at the right time.”

Schefter went on to speculate that the Baltimore Ravens could present an opportunity for Kaepernick, as Joe Flacco is dealing with a back injury that could keep him out for several weeks.

People who are protective of the NFL shield will say Kaepernick remains a free agent because he’s not a good enough player. But it’s tough to argue with Schefter’s logic when you hear what one team owner said about Kaepernick not too long ago.