Monday, July 31, 2017

Addison Reed reportedly traded to Red Sox

July 31, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Boston Red Sox are in need of bullpen help at the trade deadline, and they are on the verge of getting it in the form of New York Mets reliever Addison Reed.

The Red Sox are one of as many as 10 teams that are interested in Reed, but Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that they have reached a deal to acquire the right-hander.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports confirmed the report.

Reed was one of the best setup men in baseball last season, and he is having another good year filling in as New York’s closer for the injured Jeurys Familia. Reed has an ERA of 2.57 with 19 saves. He has blown two saves.

The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and their bullpen ended up imploding. While Craig Kimbrel has been one of the best closers in the game, Boston’s options are limited beyond him.


