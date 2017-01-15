Report: Adrian Clayborn out for playoffs with torn biceps

Adrian Clayborn exited the Atlanta Falcons’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday with a biceps injury, and the extent of the injury apparently is pretty severe.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Falcons defensive end is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a torn biceps.

Source: #Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn tore his bicep and is out for the rest of the playoffs. Rough news heading into Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

Clayborn left the game early, but his Falcons still won 36-20.

In addition to his biceps injury, Clayborn missed time this season with a partially torn meniscus. He had 4.5 sacks in 13 regular season games.

Not only will the Falcons be missing Clayborn for the NFC Championship Game next weekend, but star wide receiver Julio Jones is aggravated his toe injury.