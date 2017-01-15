Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Report: Adrian Clayborn out for playoffs with torn biceps

January 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Adrian Clayborn exited the Atlanta Falcons’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday with a biceps injury, and the extent of the injury apparently is pretty severe.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Falcons defensive end is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a torn biceps.

Clayborn left the game early, but his Falcons still won 36-20.

In addition to his biceps injury, Clayborn missed time this season with a partially torn meniscus. He had 4.5 sacks in 13 regular season games.

Not only will the Falcons be missing Clayborn for the NFC Championship Game next weekend, but star wide receiver Julio Jones is aggravated his toe injury.


