Adrian Clayborn’s six sacks triggers $750,000 bonus

Adrian Clayborn’s monster day against the Cowboys helped trigger an incentive bonus in his contract worth nearly one million dollars.

The Falcons defeated the Cowboys on Sunday 27-7 thanks, in part, to a huge performance from Clayborn. The defensive end tormented Dallas’ offensive line and Dak Prescott all day on the way to a franchise record six sacks, one shy of the NFL record, which was set by Derrick Thomas.

Clayborn’s performance took his season total to 8, which met an incentive in his contract worth $750,000 as long as Clayborn is on the 53-man roster at the end of the season.

Clayborn is in his third year with the Falcons after starting his career with the Buccaneers. His eight sacks on the season bests his previous career-high of 7.5 during his rookie season.