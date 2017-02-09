Adrian Peterson believes he is still best running back in NFL

Adrian Peterson will turn 32 next month, but his confidence remains as high as ever.

Peterson joined the NFL Network during Super Bowl week, and he was asked about his future in the league. While he remains unsure if the Minnesota Vikings will want him back because of his $18 million salary cap number in 2017, he still feels there is no better running back in the NFL.

“Going out the way I did (in 2016) wasn’t what I expected from myself, but injuries happen,” Peterson said. “The age thing, I don’t like to look at it that way. … Coming off the year before last and being the rushing champion, I feel like I ended my season early this year and really have a lot to prove to myself just to let people know I’ve still got it. I’m still gonna perform and be the best back in the league.”

Peterson also said he wants to finish his career in Minnesota, though he understands business decisions will be made.

“I love Mike Zimmer. I feel like we’re gonna be able to work something out. … At the end of the day, I understand that it’s a business,” he said. “That’s how I’ve been approaching it. We’ll see how things pan out.”

One of the Vikings owners recently said the team will have to do “tough analysis” to determine if Peterson will be back next season, and there have been rumblings that A.P. could end up with the team he grew up rooting for. Either way, it doesn’t sound like he has given any thought to retiring.