Adrian Peterson’s father hints at solution for son to stay with Vikings

If Adrian Peterson and his father share the same opinion about Peterson’s future in Minnesota, the Pro Bowl running back may be willing to compromise in order to remain in a Vikings uniform.

Peterson is scheduled to count $18 million against the salary cap in 2017, and it’s no secret that the Vikings have no intention of keeping him on their roster at that cost. Over the weekend, Peterson’s father Nelson spoke about his potentially taking less money.

“Finishing your career in one place (has value),” Peterson said, per ESPN.com. “I look at how Arizona treated Larry (Fitzgerald), how they are taking care of guys who have been there.”

Fitzgerald took less than market value when he signed an extension with the Cardinals in 2015, and he has remained one of the most important parts of the team’s offense. He made $11 million last season — significantly less than the top-paid receivers in the NFL — and led the league with 107 receptions.

Peterson will turn 32 next month, and running backs typically take much more of a beating than wide receivers. He also missed nearly the entire 2016 season because of another knee injury, whereas Fitzgerald has been incredibly durable throughout his 13-year career. Still, a reduced salary is likely the only thing that would allow Peterson to finish his career in Minnesota.

Peterson has said he wants to remain with the Vikings, but tweets like this make it seem like he could be thinking about life elsewhere.