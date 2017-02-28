Adrian Peterson will become free agent; Vikings leave door open for return

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they will not exercise the 2017 option on Adrian Peterson’s contract, meaning the veteran running back is set to become a free agent.

While Peterson will likely get an opportunity to test the market, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman did not rule out the possibility of the 31-year-old remaining with the team.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” Spielman said in a statement. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

The decision basically has no impact on whether or not Peterson re-signs with the Vikings, as there was no way they were going to pick up the option and have him carry a salary cap hit of $18 million in 2017. Even if Peterson does remain in Minnesota, it was always going to have to be under a new or reduced contract.

Earlier in the week, Peterson’s father hinted at a scenario that could keep his son with the Vikings to finish out his career. Time will tell if the two sides can come to an agreement that makes sense for everyone.