Adrian Peterson likely to miss Week 17, could be done with Vikings

Adrian Peterson looks like he is going to miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and it’s fair to wonder if he has played his last snap with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson worked hard to get back on the field for Week 15 after he suffered an MCL injury in Week 2, but his return was short-lived. He has been listed on the Vikings’ injury report for the past two weeks with knee and hamstring injuries, and one reporter believes it would be a “surprise” if Peterson played in a meaningless game this weekend.

So no Adrian Peterson at practice today. Would be a surprise if he plays Sunday against the Bears in meaningless game. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 28, 2016

Peterson will turn 32 in March, and he is obviously having a difficult time remaining healthy. While he has proven in the past that he is a certified freak of nature (see: a 2,097-yard season in 2012 coming off a torn ACL), there’s virtually no way the Vikings are going to pay him the $18 million he is owed in 2017. If Peterson doesn’t agree to take a significant pay cut, he could be released.

And even if Peterson is willing to take less money, the Vikings may want to go in a different direction. While the sample size is limited, A.P. has averaged just 1.9 yards per carry this season. There have been rumblings that some within the organization feel the team would be better off without him. A divorce may be inevitable.