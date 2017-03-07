Adrian Peterson not feeling ‘appreciated’ by Vikings

Adrian Peterson has said he is open to remaining with the Minnesota Vikings despite the team not picking up his contract option, but the All-Pro running back could be starting to feel like the interest is not mutual.

Peterson’s father Nelson, who has almost been deliberately outspoken about his son’s future, told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer press on Tuesday that A.P. has not received any respectable offers from the Vikings.

Adrian Peterson dad said #Vikings still in mix but son doesn't like they haven't given him any offer "That'd make him feel more appreciated" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 7, 2017

Nelson Peterson also revealed that the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the two most likely teams his son could sign with. Darrell Bevell, Seattle’s offensive coordinator, served in that same role with the Vikings in Peterson’s first four NFL seasons.

“You look at the connections in Seattle, so there’s definitely interest there,” Nelson told Tomasson. “Those are some pretty good years (Peterson had under Bevell). Marshawn Lynch is not there, and (the Seahawks are) looking for that power back, so they’re definitely in the running.

“What we personally like is (the Raiders’) offensive line. The offensive line, they haven’t been playing around.”

Peterson has an agent (Ben Dogra), but his father is clearly trying to manipulate the market. It’s tough to separate truth from fiction, as we have also heard Peterson is open to taking less money to sign with one Super Bowl contender. In reality, his options are probably more limited than he and his father would like people to believe.