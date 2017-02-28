Adrian Peterson says he is open to Vikings return, will explore other options

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they are not picking up Adrian Peterson’s contract option for next season, but the veteran running back says that does not necessarily mean he is leaving Minnesota.

In a statement released to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Peterson referred to the Vikings as “we” and said the door is open for him to remain with the team.

“It’s been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings. They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication,” Peterson said. “I spoke with (Vikings GM) Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”

Peterson was always going to have to sign a new contract or take a significant pay cut to remain with the Vikings, so the decision is not a surprise. However, it does indicate that Peterson either wanted to test the open market or the team is unsure if they want him back, otherwise the two sides could have agreed to a restructured deal.

We have already seen some tweets from Peterson that make it seem like he is thinking about life outside Minnesota. Although he still believes he is the best running back in the NFL, A.P. will turn 32 next month and averaged 1.9 yards per carry in his limited work last season. The market may not be as hot for him as people would expect.