Adrian Peterson reportedly seeking ‘double’ what teams are willing to pay

Adrian Peterson has not garnered much interest from teams in the early part of free agency, and a lot of that could have to do with the amount of money the 31-year-old is hoping to make.

According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, teams have been scoffing at Peterson’s asking price.

Word is teams that would be interested in Adrian Peterson are put off by his asking price. Asking double what teams looking to pay. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 8, 2017

Peterson is supposedly willing to take less money to play for a contender, and word has it he is eyeing one team in particular. However, the seven-time Pro Bowler recently said he still feels he is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he could be looking for compensation that reflects that.

While he has had a Hall of Fame career to this point, Peterson will turn 32 later this month, has a history of knee issues and rushed for just 1.9 yards per carry in limited action last season. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks have already reportedly ruled him out for now, and that likely has a lot to do with the money A.P. is seeking. If Peterson truly wants a chance to win a Super Bowl, he is going to have to lower his financial expectations.