Adrian Peterson reportedly seeking too much money

Adrian Peterson knew he was never going to make anything close to the $14 million that the Minnesota Vikings originally had him on the books for in 2017, but does the 31-year-old still think he should be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Peterson has generated very little interest from teams since the Vikings announced they will be releasing him. A lot of that could have to do with the amount of money the seven-time Pro Bowler is looking to make.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, the biggest name of the bunch, isn’t generating significant dollars via the wink-nod this-conversation-never-happened conversations (at the Scouting Combine). Unless the numbers climb, his best play may be to sit and wait for an inevitable injury to a tailback, which would allow him to skip the grind of the offseason program and possibly some, most, or all of training camp. At some point, Peterson may have to ask himself whether it’s worth continuing at all, given the money that quite possibly will (or won’t) be on the table.

Florio also notes that Jamaal Charles, who has already been released by the Kansas City Chiefs, is not generating much buzz among teams at the Combine, either.

Life is never easy for a running back who is on the wrong side of 30, and Peterson is no exception. He may feel he is still one of the best backs in the NFL, but teams are confident they can find ample backfield help in the draft or by signing cheaper veteran free agents. Even one of the teams Peterson subtly expressed interest in is said to be looking elsewhere.

If Peterson believes he is still going to be among the highest earners at his position, he may be in for a disappointing offseason.