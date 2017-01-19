Adrian Peterson mentions teams he would be interested in joining

Adrian Peterson still hopes to be back in Minnesota next season, but he does have his eye on a few other teams in case things don’t work out with the Vikings.

Peterson joined ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday morning and was asked where he sees himself playing next season.

“I see myself in purple,” said Peterson. “There’s a lot that has to take place approaching March. So that’s here soon. But I see myself finishing off in purple. It’s a business at the end of the day, so with that things could end up differently, so I’m just trying to control the things I can control.”

Peterson is due to make around $18 million next season, which includes a significant roster bonus due in March. The Vikings are likely to cut him before then. If that happens, Peterson would be able to pick his next team. He told “First Take” he’s thought about some teams he’d be interested in.

“There’s a couple of teams that I’ve thought about,” said Peterson. “New York is one of them that’s popped up. Tampa Bay. A lot of teams. Houston. I’ll just stop there.”

Peterson didn’t go any further listing teams, but it’s clear he’s given thought to where he’d want to play. Peterson, who is 31, also says he thinks he could play another five seasons.