Adrian Peterson raises eyebrows with tweet about Giants

Adrian Peterson made his interest in the New York Giants pretty clear on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Vikings running back sent the following tweet about the NFC East squad:

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

The Giants released Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings this week. They still have Paul Perkins as their top back and could opt to bring back Shane Vereen. But they certainly seem to have some space for Peterson, who could become a free agent as the Vikings are not going to bring him back at his current price tag of $18 million.

During an interview last month, Peterson was spitballing and mentioned a few teams he’d be interested in joining. The Giants were on that list too. It’s clear they’re a team he has his eyes on. But will the interest be mutual should he become a free agent?