Report: Adrian Peterson will not need neck surgery, unlikely to play vs. Titans

Adrian Peterson has been dealing with a neck injury that could force him to miss at least another game, but it does not sound like it will be a long-term concern for the 32-year-old running back.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports that Peterson, who was inactive last week for the Cardinals’ game against the Rams, is unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Titans. However, he should be able to avoid going under the knife.

Source: I'm told #Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson (neck) is likely not playing Sunday vs. the #Titans. Peterson's neck injury does not require surgery, just proper rest, at this time. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 8, 2017

Common sense:

Proper rest should = multiple weeks. But as we all know Adrian Peterson is the ultimate competitor and his healing process, at least historically, has at times surpassed conventional wisdom. Will continue to monitor, as well as success of #Cards remaining games. https://t.co/oK7DFJRjZ0 — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 8, 2017

Aside from a couple of big games with the Cardinals, Peterson’s 2017 season has been a disappointment. The only headline he made in his brief tenure with the Saints centered around an icy exchange with Sean Payton.

While we all have visions of Peterson bouncing back from a torn ACL to nearly set the NFL’s single-season rushing record, those days appear to be long gone. He’s averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season and doesn’t appear to be able to create space the way he once could. Peterson’s injuries and lack of production are yet another reminder that Father Time is undefeated.