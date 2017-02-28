Adrian Peterson’s dad won’t rule out son signing with Packers

Adrian Peterson has not ruled out returning to the Minnesota Vikings under a new contract in 2017, and the running back’s father says the team will ultimately be responsible for how the situation turns out.

Shortly after the Vikings announced that they are not picking up Peterson’s option for 2017, Nelson Peterson told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Adrian wants to remain in Minnesota and would only leave if the Vikings “lowball” him.

Nelson Peterson, Adrian's dad: "At the end of the day, we want to stay with the #Vikings.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2017

Adrian Peterson's dad on whether he will stay with the #Vikings: "The only way it won’t work out is if the Vikings lowball him.’’ — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2017

Nelson said Adrian has not been given any formal offers from the team yet and that Peterson’s agent, Ben Dogra, will sit down with Vikings GM Rick Spielman at the NFL Scouting Combine. If A.P. does not end up returning to Minnesota, his dad says the 31-year-old wants to play for a contender. And that could even mean signing with a division rival.

On Adrian Peterson possibly going to Packers or Raiders, Peterson dad said it's “fair to throw them in the mix’’ Also mention DAL, HOU, NYG — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2017

Peterson dad on Packers "It's a dream team if he has an opportunity to be in the backfield with Aaron Rodgers Somebody he'd have to look at" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2017

Peterson dad on going to rival Packers: "I understand it would be tough (going to rival) but would it be tough for the Vikings (facing him)? — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2017

If not the #Vikings, Adrian Peterson dad says he'll go to a contender. "It’s not like he’s going to say I’m going to the Cleveland Browns." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2017

Sorry, Browns fans.

Peterson knew all along that the Vikings were not going to keep him on the books at his salary cap hit of $18 million next season, so he either needs to sign a new contract with the team or move on. He has possibly given out some hints on Twitter about teams he is eyeing, though the market may not be as scorching for him as some may think. Even though Peterson is one of the best running backs of all time, he averaged 1.9 yards per carry in limited work last season and will turn 32 next month. He likely won’t be signing a big-money deal anywhere.