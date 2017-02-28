Ad Unit
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Adrian Peterson’s dad won’t rule out son signing with Packers

February 28, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Adrian Peterson has not ruled out returning to the Minnesota Vikings under a new contract in 2017, and the running back’s father says the team will ultimately be responsible for how the situation turns out.

Shortly after the Vikings announced that they are not picking up Peterson’s option for 2017, Nelson Peterson told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Adrian wants to remain in Minnesota and would only leave if the Vikings “lowball” him.

Nelson said Adrian has not been given any formal offers from the team yet and that Peterson’s agent, Ben Dogra, will sit down with Vikings GM Rick Spielman at the NFL Scouting Combine. If A.P. does not end up returning to Minnesota, his dad says the 31-year-old wants to play for a contender. And that could even mean signing with a division rival.

Sorry, Browns fans.

Peterson knew all along that the Vikings were not going to keep him on the books at his salary cap hit of $18 million next season, so he either needs to sign a new contract with the team or move on. He has possibly given out some hints on Twitter about teams he is eyeing, though the market may not be as scorching for him as some may think. Even though Peterson is one of the best running backs of all time, he averaged 1.9 yards per carry in limited work last season and will turn 32 next month. He likely won’t be signing a big-money deal anywhere.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus