Ex-Giants TE Adrien Robinson arrested with 25 pounds of marijuana in car

Former New York Giants tight end Adrien Robinson was arrested earlier in the week and charged with possession of marijuana — a lot of marijuana.

According to The Daily Item, Robinson was pulled over by police for a routine traffic stop Monday on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania when police discovered 25 pounds of marijuana in his car. That’s right, pounds. The 28-year-old was charged with a felony count of marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded numerous large bags of marijuana,” state trooper Jared Mowen said in his report.

While negotiating his bail terms, Robinson noted that he is a former NFL player and said he is hoping to be signed by a team before the upcoming season. His bail was set at $15,000.

Robinson, who played college ball at Cincinnati, was drafted by the Giants in 2012. He was released by the team before the 2015 season. He was signed as a reserve by the New York Jets in January 2016 but released that May.