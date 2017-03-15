Report: Age, lack of upside turned Seahawks off Adrian Peterson pursuit

The Seattle Seahawks never got far with their pursuit of Adrian Peterson, according to a report.

The Seahawks ended up signing Eddie Lacy instead, and according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the team never even negotiated with Peterson. The Seahawks preferred someone younger and with more upside, and Lacy fit that bill.

The Seahawks also already knew that Lacy would fit their scheme, as general manager John Schneider knows Green Bay well and is aware of how Lacy will fit into the equation in Seattle.

Peterson visited with the Seahawks, but it sounds like he was never really their top choice. He simply wasn’t the sort of reclamation project Seattle was apparently looking for.