Agent: Eric Berry contract talks have long way to go

The agent for Eric Berry says his talks with the Kansas City Chiefs about a new contract have a “long ways to go,” contrary to what the team’s GM recently said.

Berry’s contract status is a matter of great intrigue as he has threatened to sit out the season if he is franchise-tagged again.

According to comments shared by Arrowhead Pride Thursday, Chiefs GM John Dorsey said his talks with Berry’s representatives have been positive.

“From my perspective we’ve had very positive conversations with his representatives,” Dorsey said of Berry, via Arrowhead Pride. “As you know, moving forward these conversations will move forward in a positive light and I think that everybody can understand there comes a time when hopefully two sides can come together and mesh this thing out. That question will be answered as we move forward to the next thing on the checklist.”

This was the response from Berry’s agent:

I wouldn't characterize it as "positive" – but we are talking. We've got a long ways to go. https://t.co/QfTeLBKUgN — Chad Speck (@a3Chad) February 10, 2017

Berry, 28, is entering his eighth season in the league. The safety had 77 tackles and four interceptions — including two returned for a touchdown — last season.