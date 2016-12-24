Agent: Ron Rivera has not talked with Rams

The agent for Ron Rivera says there has been no contact between his client and the Los Angeles Rams despite a report suggesting he’s a possibility for the AFC West team’s head coaching vacancy.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Rivera was a person to watch in the Rams coaching search:

Name to watch for the #Rams HC opening: #Panthers coach Ron Rivera. With a large Hispanic population in LA & a young team, it would fit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

The report comes as a surprise given that Rivera took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl last season and was rewarded with a three-year, $19.5 million extension in June. Many wouldn’t have even figured that Rivera would be in play for the job. Why would he leave a seemingly good situation in Carolina where he has an MVP quarterback to work with a rookie QB many have questions about?

Well, Rivera’s agent Frank Bauer told the Charlotte Observer’s Joe Person that “there hasn’t been any contact” between the sides. He added that “Ron’s super happy where he’s at.”

Despite the agent’s comments, Person says he wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of Rivera going to the Rams.

I wouldn't dismiss the Rivera/LA report out of hand. Just noting there are obstacles, not the least of which is his contract. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 24, 2016

Reports have said the Rams could work out compensation for a coach currently with another team, so that’s part of what would make Rivera a candidate for them.

Rivera is in his sixth season as the Panthers’ head coach. He entered Week 16 53-40-1 and 3-3 in playoff games as head coach of the Panthers.