Ahman Green allegedly punched daughter after argument over dirty dishes

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested late Sunday night on suspicion of child abuse, and the alleged details of the incident are quite disturbing.

According to a criminal complaint that was obtained by TMZ, Green’s 15-year-old daughter says Ahman punched her in the face after an argument over doing the dishes. The young lady said she and her father had been arguing all day and things came to a boil when he got physical with her.

Things came to a head, according to Green’s daughter, when the ex-NFL star grabbed her, threw her to the ground and up against the kitchen cabinets … before punching her in the face. When cops arrived, officers noticed her left eye was “swollen, slightly black and blue, and had 2 minor scratches.”

Green admitted the two were arguing, but he told police he “slapped (his daughter) upside the head” and did not punch her. The 40-year-old said the injuries to her face were the result of her having been wearing glasses at the time. Green also admitted to pushing the 15-year-old but justified it as disciplining his child.

Police ended up arresting Green and charging him with felony child abuse and disorderly conduct.

Green played for three different teams during his 12-year NFL career, making the Pro Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in four consecutive seasons from 2001-2004.