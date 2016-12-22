AJ Green confirms he will play Saturday against Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals will have their Jolly Green Giant back for Week 16.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said on Thursday that he will be making his return to the field on Saturday against the Houston Texans, per Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

#Bengals WR A.J. Green says he's playing Saturday. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 22, 2016

Green, who has been out for over a month with a hamstring strain suffered in Week 11 (video here), had been anticipating a return to action against Houston all week.

The 5-8-1 Bengals were already eliminated from postseason contention by a Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Green, who needs just 36 more receiving yards for his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his career, may still be able to provide that long-awaited Christmas miracle for fantasy owners in the midst of championship week.