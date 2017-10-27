Patriots DT Alan Branch gives funny explanation for why he left practice field

The New England Patriots’ defense may resemble a trash can on fire this season, but at least they still have Alan Branch and his personality.

The veteran defensive tackle was spotted walking off the field during team practice on Friday and gave a funny explanation when he was asked afterwards why he did so, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

Alan Branch was asked why he walked off the practice field earlier. “Had to take a dump.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 27, 2017

The 32-year-old Branch has had a forgettable 2017 campaign so far with just one start and three total tackles. But quotes like this all but guarantee that he will be enshrined in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame right next to Larry Izzo.