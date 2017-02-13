Report: Aldon Smith investigated for domestic incident

Oakland Raiders troubled pass rusher Aldon Smith is being investigated for a domestic incident that took place over the weekend, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says police were called to a home in San Francisco Saturday morning and took a report after interviewing Smith and the alleged victim. Smith has not been arrested, but the case in under investigation.

The Raiders signed Smith in 2015 after the 49ers cut him, deciding they’d finally had enough of his off-field problems. He played nine games for the Raiders in 2015 but missed all of 2016 due to a league suspension for violating the substance abuse policy.

A report last week said Smith was on track to be reinstated by the league in March barring a failed drug test, but this incident could change things.