Report: Aldon Smith to be reinstated in March

Aldon Smith’s attempt at reinstatement for the Oakland Raiders’ playoff run was unsuccessful, but the linebacker should be cleared to participate in all of the team’s offseason program.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is expected to be reinstated in March, assuming he does not have another slip-up with the NFL’s substance abuse program.

#Raiders LB Aldon Smith will be reinstated in March, sources say, barring a slip up in the drug program. His request was deferred in Dec. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

Smith’s one-year suspension ended on Nov. 17, but his application for reinstatement was pushed to March 15 after it was originally filed in October. The star pass-rusher has been to rehab multiple times and gotten himself into a lot of trouble off the field, but Raiders coach Jack Del Rio recently said he believes Smith has done everything that is asked of him to make his way back.

It’s unclear what Smith went to rehab for his most recent time, but the decision to seek treatment came weeks after a video of him smoking what appeared to be marijuana went viral. The 27-year-old will be on a very short leash.