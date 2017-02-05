Alex Mack will reportedly play through fractured leg in Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack could be dealing with some serious pain in the Super Bowl, as the Pro Bowler is reportedly set to play through a fracture in his left leg.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mack suffered a “chip fracture” in his left fibula during the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago. He will likely receive a pain-killing injection prior to Atlanta’s game against the New England Patriots, and it remains unclear if he will play the entire game and/or how effective he will be.

A source told Schefter that Mack would likely be out six to eight weeks if the injury occurred during the regular season and the Falcons consider it a “big concern” that he is playing in the Super Bowl.

“I just know his toughness and strength is so great,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week. “The good thing is, I know he’s feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I’m concerned. I’m not panicked, but I’m concerned.”

Mack suffered the injury during the second quarter of his team’s win over the Green Bay Packers, and he left the game for just one play. He had a plate inserted in the same leg after breaking his fibula back in 2014.

Mack’s injury was previously believed to be a badly sprained ankle, but it is obviously more serious than that. With one of Atlanta’s most important skill players also playing through pain, injuries could certainly end up being a factor in the Super Bowl.