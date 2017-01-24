Alex Mack expected to miss practice with sprained ankle but play in Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack is dealing with a sprained ankle that will likely keep him out of practice but not the big game.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the news on Mack:

#Falcons C Alex Mack is dealing with a swollen, painful sprained ankle, source said. He returned Sunday, but unlikely to practice this week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2017

With a chance to win a Super Bowl in his 1st playoffs, #Falcons C Alex Mack (ankle) is expected to play in SBLI. But will try to rest it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2017

The Falcons signed Mack to a five-year, $47.5 million deal during the offseason and he has been a good fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Atlanta will hope he will be in good enough shape by Super Bowl Sunday so that he won’t be too limited against the Patriots.