Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Alex Mack expected to miss practice with sprained ankle but play in Super Bowl

January 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Alex Mack

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack is dealing with a sprained ankle that will likely keep him out of practice but not the big game.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the news on Mack:

The Falcons signed Mack to a five-year, $47.5 million deal during the offseason and he has been a good fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Atlanta will hope he will be in good enough shape by Super Bowl Sunday so that he won’t be too limited against the Patriots.


