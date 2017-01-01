Alshon Jeffery guarantees Bears will win Super Bowl next season

The Chicago Bears have not had a winning season since 2012, but star wide receiver Alshon Jeffery believes the team is in for a massive turnaround next year. In fact, he guarantees it.

After the Bears were blown out 38-10 in their regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jeffery guaranteed a Super Bowl championship is in store next season.

Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 1, 2017

In fairness to Jeffery, he is set to become a free agent this offseason after the Bears used the franchise tag on him last summer. Perhaps he is planning on signing with a championship contender and isn’t referring to his current team. Or, maybe Jeffery has been attending the Rex Ryan School of Outlandish Predictions.

The Bears won just three games in 2016 after winning six last year. John Fox is reportedly returning for a third season in Chicago, and he hasn’t done anything to build a contender since he arrived. It’s tough to win in the NFL without a good quarterback, and the Bears have a very uncertain situation at that position.

If Jeffery is planning to stay in Chicago, you have to admire his loyalty and optimism. But the Bears going from 3-13 to Super Bowl champions? Talk about laughable.