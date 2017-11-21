Alshon Jeffery has great quote about Super Bowl prediction

Alshon Jeffery was ridiculed for making a bold Super Bowl prediction in January. Now he doesn’t look so bad.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was a member of the 3-13 Chicago Bears last season. After the team lost its regular season finale in blowout fashion, Jeffery made a bold statement: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.”

Most people laughed it off at the time because the thought of the Bears winning it all was a stretch.

Now 10 months later, he was asked about the comment and had a great response.

“I never said a team, though,” Jeffrey said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus.

That is true, Alshon. That is true.

Jeffery became a free agent and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are now 9-1 and have the best record in the league. His Super Bowl prediction doesn’t look too bad now.