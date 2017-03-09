Alshon Jeffery signs with Eagles on 1-year, $14 million deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are giving Carson Wentz some major weapons next season.

The Eagles on Thursday signed Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal worth $14 million. They also added Torrey Smith on a 3-year deal.

Jeffery was considered one of the top wide receivers on the free agent market. The Colts, Bears and Vikings were interested in Jeffery, but he ultimately is going to Philly, where he’ll be their No. 1 receiver.

Philly will now have Jeffery and Smith to go along with former second-round pick Jordan Matthews, Dorial Green-Beckham, and former first-round pick Nelson Agholor.

Clearly the Eagles felt the need to upgrade their pass-catching options for Wentz and have done that.

Jeffery will look to have a big season so he can get an even bigger contract next offseason. He played 12 games last year after serving a suspension for PEDs and only played in nine games in 2015. He also reportedly turned down a greater contract with Minnesota in order to rebuild his free agent stock in hopes of cashing in next year.