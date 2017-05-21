Report: Alterraun Verner was out of shape for free agent visit

Alterraun Verner is one of the best and youngest defensive backs remaining on the NFL free agent market, and it is somewhat of a surprise that no team has signed the 28-year-old. Could his inability to find a home have a lot to do with conditioning?

Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports that Verner worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. It does not sound like it went well.

“He was a little out of shape,” a source told O’Halloran. “Word is they will do a do-over.”

The Jaguars are all set at starting cornerback after signing former Houston Texans defensive back A.J. Bouye to play alongside 2016 first-round pick Jalen Ramsey. Verner, who made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and has 15 interceptions in 110 career games, could add some nice depth, but a conditioning problem would explain the apparent lack of interest in his services.

Verner signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. He fell behind on the depth chart last season, playing just 242 snaps. He was called for 11 penalties despite the limited playing time.