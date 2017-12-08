Alvin Kamara hints he does not expect to miss Week 15 with concussion

The New Orleans Saints were dealt a major blow early on in Thursday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons when rookie running back Alvin Kamara suffered a concussion. While the injury was serious enough to rule Kamara out for three-plus quarters, he does not seem to believe it will be a long-term issue.

Early Friday morning, Kamara tweeted that he will be “back it it” next week.

Right back at it next week. Hellyatalmboutt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 8, 2017

Of course, whether or not he plays against the New York Jets in Week 15 will not be up to Kamara. The former Tennessee star will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol, though the good news is he has 10 days to do so.

Kamara has added an explosive element to the Saints’ offense that has been impossible to defend in recent weeks, and the instant impact he has made is one of the main reasons New Orleans is 9-4 and holds the lead in the NFC South. The rookie has racked up over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 total touchdowns. He touched the ball four times on the Saints’ opening drive Thursday night and was clearly going to be the focal point of the offense had he not suffered an injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit.